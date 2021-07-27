BELTON — Services for Richard Cecil Baggerly, 63, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at House of Hope in Heidenheimer with the Rev. Michael Baggerly officiating.
Mr. Baggerly died Saturday, July 24, at his residence.
He was born May 9, 1958, in Holland to Robert and Geraldine Baggerly. He worked in construction.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Baggerly of Temple, two sons, Kelly Gaulke of Spokane, Wash., and Sean Gaulke of Tulsa, Okla.; a daughter, Lisa Lewis of Temple; his mother; two brothers, Robert Baggerly of Flower Bluff and Randy Baggerly of Oklahoma City; two sisters, Sherry Gee of Temple and Laynie Vaughn of Moffat; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.