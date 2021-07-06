CAMERON — Services for Carl Wayne Acosta, 55, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Monica Catholic Church.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery.
Mr. Acosta died Sunday, July 4, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 8, 1965, in Houston to Lupe Olivarri and Thomas Acosta Jr. He was a ranch hand and a welder. He was a Catholic.
Survivors include a son, Andrew Hoffman; five daughters, Courtney Ibarra, Jillian Acosta, Brandi Knox, Carla Acosta Barnett and Andrea Acosta Taplin; two brothers, Thomas Acosta III and Richard Acosta; three sisters, Rosie Mendoza, Corrie DiGirolamo and Trish Vargas; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.