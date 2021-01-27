Services for Joe Estrada Palomino, 89, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Palomino died Saturday, Jan. 23, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 5, 1931, in Temple to Trinidad Sr. and Concepcion Estrada Palomino. He worked for Webb’s Drug Store and Wilsonart. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Hernandez; a daughter, Cindy Palomino; and a son, Joe “Joey” Palomino Jr.
Survivors include a son, Christopher “Chris” Todd Palomino; a daughter, Dalila “Dee” Palomino; four siblings, Alice, Dolores, Johnny and Mike; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.