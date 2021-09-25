Services for Glen Leroy Wistrand will be Monday, September 27, 2:00pm at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado. Burial will follow in Salado Cemetery. The visitation will be 10:00am – 2:00pm prior to the service.
Glen Leroy Wistrand was born June 3, 1933 to Elmer and Elsie Wistrand in Berger, MO. The family lived in Illinois until age 6. In 1939 they moved to the Houston, Texas area. Glen attended San Jacinto High School in Houston. Glen was very involved with Camp Peniel ministry along with his siblings. He attended Texas A&M University, where he was part of the corps of cadets. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Animal Husbandry in 1956. Glen was enlisted in the U. S. Army for 2 years, based at Fort Bliss, in El Paso, TX. Glen and family returned to College Station where Glen received two Masters Degrees in Animal Science and in Agricultural Economics. He loved working with cattle. Glen was a 20 year federal employee with USDA, including Economic Research Service. He ventured into the challenging business of dairy farming for 25 years (1975 – 2000).
Glen Wistrand and Helen Youngblood met in 1954 while they were each attending Texas A&M and Mary Hardin-Baylor College, respectively. They both shared a deep faith in Jesus Christ and were soon engaged to be married. The family lived in Buna, TX, in Bryan/College Station, TX, in Little Rock, AR, in Temple, TX, and eventually settled on the dairy farm near Salado, TX. Glen and family moved to Bell County in 1974 and established deep roots in their schools, churches, and communities through the years.
Glen valued his faith to the Lord Jesus and commitment to his wife and family. It was important to him that his family knew and valued a deep faith and trust in Jesus Christ that he had valued throughout his life. He loved working with cattle, supporting Camp Penial ministry, watching Texas A&M football, supporting his family’s efforts such as his brother’s ministry in Mexico and his daughter’s ministry with Hope Pregnancy Centers in Central Texas. He is happy that his son, Rod, became a ranch manager of beef cattle, (a business Glen had dreamed of owning himself). Glen was a humble man who valued honesty and integrity. He was analytical, wise, loyal, funny, and eternally late for everything!
Glen was very proud of their children: Vicki and (Reg) Richardson, and granddaughters, Melody Richardson and Emily Richardson Morris (Andy); Karen Wistrand; Gary Glen Wistrand (deceased); Rod Wistrand (Jane), daughter in-law Michelle Wistrand (deceased), and sons: Ty Wistrand (Erika Bjorkland) and Cooper Wistrand (Morgan); and daughter Julie and (Keith) Ingram, and their children: Benjamin Ingram, Joseph Ingram (Madeleine), and Natalie Ingram (Marcelo Gonzalez). Glen has 7 grandchildren, 6 bonus grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, which brought him great delight!
Glen is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Elsie Wistrand, and sisters: Lois Searcy and Lila Robinson. Glen is survived by his siblings: Kent Wistrand and Barbara Whitman (Robert).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Pregnancy Centers, Inc., 3106 S. W S Young Dr., Ste-C301, Killeen, TX 76542 or Camp Peniel, 397 Peniel Path, Marble Falls, TX 78654.
