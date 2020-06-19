CAMERON — Raymond T. Ortiz, 69, of Cameron died Friday, June 19, at a Temple assisted living center.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Dimitrij Colankin officiating.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Catholic Cemetery.
He was born Aug. 26, 1950, in Cameron to John and Sapopa Ortiz. He married Bethel Herrera. He worked in the water treatment department for the city of Cameron. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2012.
Survivors include two sons, John Ortiz of Temple and Raymond Ortiz Jr. of San Antonio; a stepdaughter, Rosa Ruelas of Rockdale; two brothers, Jesse Ortiz of Branchville and Dino Ortiza of Red Oak; two sisters, Helen Bullock of Hearne and Nancy Ortega of Calvert; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 4 p.m.