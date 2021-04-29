Services for Dale Eugene Martin, 58, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Martin died Saturday, April 17, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 12, 1962, to Emery Earl and DeElda Joyce Martin in Fort Rucker, Ala. He graduated from Killeen High School, and married Geneva Martin. He was a jack of all trades and a retired truck driver. He was a member of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Armando Ramirez, James Eric Rameriz and Charles Teakall; two daughters, Sylvia Ann Ramirez and Tissy Machuca; his mother; three sisters, Karen Benavente, Pam Dragoo and Sandra Finto; a brother, Terry Lee Martin; and seven grandchildren.