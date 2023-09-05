CAMERON — Services for Kay Wilkinson, 88, of Austin and formerly of Maysfield will be 2 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Wilkinson died Wednesday, Aug. 30, in Austin.
She was born Dec. 22, 1934, in Henderson to Evelyn Holland and Benjamin Clarence Stevens. She grew up in Lake Jackson and graduated from Brazosport High School in 1953. She worked at the bank in Lake Jackson and later retired as office manager of Merchants Fast Motor Lines in Freeport. She married Lawrence Earl Horn, L.M. “Mac” Andrews and Bob Wilkinson. After moving to Maysfield, she attended the First Methodist Church in Maysfield, and was a weekly volunteer at the Cameron hospital.
She was preceded in death by her second and third husbands; and two sons, Steven Mark Horn and Edward Earl Horn.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Kay Horn Hair of Austin; three stepdaughters, Debbie Behling of Sugar Land, Pam Vaught of San Antonio and Carol Gilbrech of Houston; a stepson, Doug Wilkinson of Houston; a sister, Pat Sullivan of Friendswood; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.