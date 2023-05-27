BELTON — Services for Valentin Carrasco, 59, of Temple will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Carrasco died Friday, May 19, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept 21, 1963, in Rotan to Ramon Zapata and Hortencia Ramirez Carrasco. He grew up in the Belton/Temple area. He worked in construction.
Survivors include a son, David Carrasco of Belton; a daughter, Jessica Jeffrey of Moody; four brothers; Arnulfo Carrasco, Esbardo Carrasco, Miguel Carrasco and Alfredo Carrasco; six sisters, Alicia Garcia, Gloria Leila, Dora Esparza, Margarita Carrasco, Geneva Granabo and Celia Ybara; and four grandchildren.