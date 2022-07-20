BELTON — Services for Larry Gale Tarrant Jr., 33, of Belton will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Church in Temple.
BELTON — Services for Larry Gale Tarrant Jr., 33, of Belton will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Church in Temple.
Mr. Tarrant died Sunday, July 10, at his residence.
He was born July 22, 1988, in Temple to Larry Gale Sr. and Mary Bassa Hollins. He worked in construction.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Mary Hollins and Byron Hollins of Belton; his father, Larry Gale Tarrant Sr. of Springfield, Mo.; three brothers, William Johnson and Joshua Johnson, both of Belton, and Byron Harper of Waco; and two sisters, Crystal Ortiz of Belton and Briana Tarrant of Missouri.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.