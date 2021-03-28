BELTON — Services for Lois Claire Hanson, 76, of Fort Hood will be 2 p.m. April 6 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Hanson died Monday, March 22.
She was born June 28, 1944, in Hattiesburg, Miss., to Charles and Monica Sidwell. She married Paul Hanson in 1981. She worked for several area colleges and Central Texas College.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Jerry Dugger of Belton and Richard Dugger of Granger; a sister, Charlene Stark of Georgetown; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.