ROCKDALE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Sanchez, 58, of Rockdale will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Sanchez died Tuesday, Oct. 6, at her residence.
She was born April 13, 1962, in Buenavista, Villa Juarez, Mexico, to Cirilo Reyes Banda and Maximina Reyes. She married Jose Sanchez on July 1, 1987. She lived 25 years in Rockdale. She worked 14 years as a custodian for Rockdale ISD and retired in 2020.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Jose Sanchez Jr. and Jaime Sanchez, both of Midland; a daughter, Tanya Sanchez-Chaires of Rockdale; three brothers, Luis Reyes, Margarito Reyes and Mauro Reyes; five sisters, Rosa Reyes, Annabel Portillo, Mary Anna Llanas, Maria de Jesus Reyes and Silvia Gonzalez; her mother of Rockdale; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.