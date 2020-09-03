ROCKDALE — Services for Manuel “Manny” Evans, 63, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Evans died Wednesday, July 29, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 22, 1956, in Otto to Malachi and Tommie Lee Watson Evans. He graduated from Marlin High School. He served in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of specialist four. He married Dorothy Williams on Oct. 12, 1998, in Rockdale. He worked as a steel subcontractor with Perry & Perry Builders in Rockdale.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Harris.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Manuel Williams of Rockdale and Andreus Evans of Killeen; three brothers, Lee Edward Evans, Ronnie Earl Evans and Kenneth Evans, all of Marlin; two sisters, Letha Fay Grayson and Edna Jean Davis, both of Marlin; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.