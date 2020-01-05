Services for Louis Antonio Ruiz Sr., 90, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Ruiz died Sunday, Dec. 29.
He was born Nov. 10, 1929, in Cayey, Puerto Rico, to Alejandro Ruiz Soler and Conception Davila Feliciano. He served in the Korean War. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He was director of the National Cursillo Center in Jarrell.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2015.
Survivors include a son, Louis A. Ruiz Jr.; two daughters, Linda Ruiz McCall and Rose Ruiz Manning; a brother, William Rosa; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Temple.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.