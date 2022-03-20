Services for Helen E. Spoonts, 95, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Spoonts died Friday, March 18, at her residence.
She was born July 11, 1926, in Temple to Marion and Vera Humphries Beadle. She graduated from Belton High School in 1943. She married William “Bill” Spoonts on June 1, 1946, in Temple. She was a member of Sixth Street Church of Christ in Belton. She worked for many years at the family business, Spoonts Home Appliance Service, retiring in 2012 at age 85.
She was preceded in death by her husband on April 17, 1990.
Survivors include two sons, Alan Spoonts of Wellston, Okla., and Philip Spoonts of Temple; a daughter, Amy Powell of Norwood, Mo.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.