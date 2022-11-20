Sevean Fleming
Sevean Fleming of Temple, Texas was born on September 12, 2006, to Lori Rodriguez and Frederick Fleming. He passed from this life Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the age of 16. Services will be held Monday, November 21, 2022, with a visitation starting at 1 pm and funeral service at 2 pm., at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple, Texas.
Sevean attended school at Western Hills Elementary, Bonham Middle School, and most recently, Temple High School. He loved sports at a very young age, and at the age of 8 years old began playing football, basketball, and baseball. While attending Bonham Middle School, he played quarterback and went on to play offense and defense positions for Temple High School Jr. Varsity. Sevean was full of life, always joking and playing around. He was quite the class clown. He obtained his first job at the age of fifteen, working for Bush’s Chicken.
Sevean was the “light” of the room and lived life “His Way”. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his parents, Lori Rodriguez and stepfather, Kenneth Moss, and Frederick Fleming and wife, Lekar Fleming; brothers, Zachary Rutledge, Quintel Rutledge, and O’Marion Fleming; sisters, Londyn Cabiness, Fredranisha Fleming, and Ebony Fleming; stepsister, Kennieshia Moss; and grandparents, Bill and Mary Pate, and Robert and Jessie Mae Mackey.
Sevean’s family would like to extend a special thank you to their family and friends for all the love and support they have been given during this difficult time. Sevean was loved by many.
