BELTON — Services for Jason Lynn Miller, 41, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Covenant Lutheran Church in Temple with the Rev. Heath Abel officiating.
Updated: August 31, 2022 @ 3:36 am
Mr. Miller died Thursday, Aug. 25, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 25, 1981, to Kyle Lynn and Elizabeth An Whitley Miller in Temple. He married Tina Bryant on Sept. 18, 2004, in Temple. He worked for Lone Star Grading & Materials, and JDR Excavation Civil Construction Co.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Kyle Miller and Connor Miller, both of Temple; his mother of Temple; and a brother, Brandon Petty of Killeen.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.