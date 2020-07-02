Services for Marjorie “Ms. B” Boniface Balz, 96, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church with the Rev. Rusty Campbell officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Balz died Tuesday, June 30, at her residence.
She was born July 29, 1923, in Kansas City, Mo., to Dennis and Betty Lou Debo Nance. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, and from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a master’s degree. She moved to Temple from Dallas in 1948. She was a member of First Lutheran Church. She worked for MHMR. She was a member of ARC, where she organized Fun Night and the Thursday Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merwin Balz; and a son, Jimmy Boniface.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis Boniface Sr. and Michael Boniface, both of Temple; a daughter, Debbie Owens of Salado; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to ARC of Bell County, P.O Box 811 Temple, TX 76503.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.