Services for Stevie Ann Scott Johnson, 57, of Bartlett will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bartlett with the Rev. Daniel Blane Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson died Thursday, Aug. 26, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 10, 1964, in Barlett to Curtis Lee and Ruthie Mae Scott. She married Emmitt Johnson III in May 2007. She worked as a sales associated and home health care agent.
She was preceded in death by two children, Patricia and Emmanuel Scott.
Survivors include her husband of Bartlett; two sons, Emmit Lamark Johnson of Bartlett and Diamond Johnson of Pearland; two daughters, Tammy Hobbs and Angela Johnson, both of Bartlett; her mother of Bartlett; a brother, Louis “Cubby” Blane Jr. of Temple; a sister, Jaqueline Fletcher of Temple; and six grandchildren.
Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple and also will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.