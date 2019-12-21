CAMERON — Services for Mark Ray Brockeveldt, 60, of Cameron will be at a later date.
Mr. Brokeveldt died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at his residence.
He was born March 24, 1959, in David City, Neb., to Raymond A. and Audrey Farrell Brockeveldt. He married Jo Elaine “Jodie” Gaddis. He worked as a heavy highway construction superintendent.
He was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Brockeveldt.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Nicholas Brockeveldt of Hutto; a daughter, Natalie Brockeveldt of Denver; and three sisters, Kathy Finnel, Dixie Butler and Billie Jo Butler.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.