Jack McKinney
Jack McKinney, 72, of Cameron died Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Burial will follow in the Little River Cemetery near Jones Prairie. Visitation will be 5-7:00 pm Friday, November 12, 2021 at the funeral home.
Mr. McKinney was born March 5, 1949 in Cameron to Lavert Chamberlan and Emma Julia (Akers) McKinney. He married Susan Winfrey on January 11, 1986.
Jack was owner and operator of McKinney Body Repair in Cameron for over 35 years. He was a founding member of the C.H. Yoe Foundation, president of Little River Cemetery Association, and a member of the Cameron Chamber of Commerce. He had served on the Cameron I.S.D. Board of Trustees and was a member of Marlow Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Susan McKinney of Cameron; sons, Samuel McKinney and companion Kodie Sexton of San Marcos, and Matt McKinney of San Antonio; daughter, Emily Campos and husband Rocky of Cameron; brother, Mack McKinney of Austin; grandchildren, Jacqueline McKinney, Calvin Campos and Elijah Campos; and nephew, Zack McKinney of Austin.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary