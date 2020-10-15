Services for Gladis Mae Wallace Freeman, 93, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Willie E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Ms. Freeman died Monday, Oct. 12, at her residence in Benbrook.
She was born March 25, 1937, in Lott to Tommy and Elmira Nelson Wallace. She attended school in Durango-Lott ISD. She was a member of Grant Chapel Baptist Church in Troy. She was a housewife. She lived in Levelland and Benbrook.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Velma Carothers, and a son, Charles Freeman.
Survivors include three sons, L.C. Freeman of Garland and Robert Freeman and Freddie Freeman, both of Temple; four daughters, Margaret Melton, Doris Freeman and Willie Mae Robinson, all of Temple, and Gaylon Brown of Benbrook; two brothers, Roy Wallace of Monahans and Clyde Wallace of Albuquerque, N.M.; two sisters, Louise Cooper and Irene Lee, both of Fort Worth; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. today at the funeral home.