Services for Josephine Julia Krauskopf, 91, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Krauskopf died Monday, May 16.
She was born July 24, 1930, in Ellinger to Joseph and Emily Zaskoda. She attended St. Jerome Catholic School in Plum. She graduated from Wharton High School. She worked at Tim’s Bakery, Kolache Kitchen, Westphalia Meat Market and Park Place Manor in Belton. She married Alvin A. Krauskopf in 1950.
She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Krauskopf; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Alvin Krauskoph Jr. and David Krauskopf; a daughter, Cynthia Coats Krauskoph; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.