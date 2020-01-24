Ralph Pentecost, 62, of Temple died Wednesday Jan 24, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — Services for Ralph Pentecost, 62, of Temple are pending with Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton. Mr. Pentecost died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at a local nursing facility. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save