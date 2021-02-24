Services for Alden Hafen, 87, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Hafen died Thursday, Feb. 18, at a local hospital.
He was born March 19, 1933, to Walter and Martha Empey Hafen in Ivins, Utah. After graduating high school he began his career in military services, serving in the U.S. Marine Corp. and the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a staff sergeant. He married Verla Armstrong Hafen.
He was preceded in death by a son, Randy Keith Hafen.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years of marriage; two sons, David Alan Hafan and Jon Craig Hafen; two daughters, Annette Sue Hafen and Jayne Marie Atkins; four grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.