Elisabeth Pogadl Polchinski
Elisabeth Pogadl Polchinski, affectionally known as Bergie and Liesel, lived a miraculous, fruitful, and graced-filled life ordained by God and marked by iron steel fortitude.
Born in Krickerhau (currently Handlova) Slovakia, on October 29, 1933 to Anton and Elisabeth Pogadl. Elisabeth passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on July 20, 2023.
During World War II, her family fled Slovakia in order to survive the sad, unspoken, forgotten ethnic cleansing and genocide of 13 million “Karpatendeutsche” (Carpathian Germans) who had lived peacefully in Eastern Europe. Liesel was 11 years old when she was separated from her family for 10 months. She lost a baby brother and sister, Anthony and Julia, during this crisis. Her heart would continue to carry the ache, sadness, and devastation of war throughout her life.
Elisabeth’s heart remained in Slovakia as she transformed into a sweet “Edelweiss” — the strong and pure mountainous flower of Austria and her new homeland. Her father spoke six languages and served as a translator during the war. He courageously laid his life on the line to resettle theirs and numerous Slovak families out of communist controlled lower Austria which led them to Salzburg where they helped to rebuild the city post World War II devastation.
Their family of 11 lived in a one room barrack outside of Salzburg — Salzburg bei Anif. At fifteen years old she managed the food operations for her father’s construction company and later served as a governess for a family in Schloss Anif (made famous by the opening overview from the Sound of Music).
She met her husband, Arthur, who was stationed in Salzburg as an Army Chaplain’s Assistant. She carried nine children and gave life to eight on this earth: William, Arthur Jr, Elizabeth Rose, Mary, Helen, Joseph, Dorothy and Teresa.
Arthur and Elisabeth traveled throughout the US and Germany arriving at Fort Hood in 1971 and then retiring back to Fort Hood in 1979, a place that had become home for them among their Catholic and Army communities.
Elisabeth taught Religious Education classes, ran PTA at Sugar Loaf Elementary, served as room mother for several of her children’s classes, and volunteered with band boosters at C.E. Ellison High School. She was an active member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church as a Knight Caper and wife of a fourth degree Knight of Columbus. She was also a member of Legion of Mary, Saint Joseph’s bereavement committee, Youth of Yester Year, and the St. Joseph’s Welcoming Committee. She also was a lifelong member of the Disabled Veterans Auxiliary Group. She had an incredible work ethic as she sold Avon, Tupperware, was a bus monitor for Tik Tok Preschool, custodian at Sugar Loaf and worked part time jobs at the various military bases to help support her family. She loved gardening and spending time outdoors. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren who brought her immense joy.
Elisabeth is preceded in death by her husband Arthur John Sr, sons William Edward and Arthur John Jr., son-in-law Thomas Guzman, her parents Anton and Elisabeth Pogadl, siblings Anthony and Julia Pogadl and Maria “Mitzi” Flachberger, sister/brother-in-laws Margarete “Gretl” Pogadl, Bernice and Charles Domaszewski, Stanley Polchinski and Sister Mary Constance CMSM.
She is survived by her brothers Wilhelm Pogadl, Alfred (Marianne) Pogadl, Jan (Eva) Pogadl, and Eduard (Christine) Pogadl, six of her children: Elisabeth Ross (Randy) Mary Hegedusich (David), Helen Guzman, Joseph Polchinski, Dorothy Hargrave (Dave), Teresa Gorres (Jeff) and daughter-in-laws Susan Polchinski and Sherry Polchinski (Lee) Hoffpauir; plus her grandchildren Christina (Nathan), Ryan (Lauren), Andrew (Nika), Nicole (Ryan), Dustin (Emily), Loren (Mary), Avery (Shannan), Abby (Chase), William (Rebekah), Sarah (Brian), Michael (Margot), Elizabeth (Chad), Kyrie (Alex), Richard, Hannah, Gabriella, John, Jeremiah, Madelynn and 24 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, both in the United States and Europe, whom she adored.
Liesel, our steel Edelweiss,was a heroic, magnanimous woman full of fortitude, wisdom, selflessness, affability, and joy who selflessly loved her family. Her infectious smile would light up a room and beckoned all to the love of God. She always welcomed the stranger. Thank you God for loving us so much to give us a mother who loved your Son and His Mother and passed on that same love and legacy to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Please consider donations to EWTN or St.Joseph’s Catholic Church in lieu of flowers.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6:00 pm with a rosary to follow at 7:30 pm at Crawford & Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Killeen on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
