Services for Emma Viola O’Berg Buckley, 96, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Buckley died Jan. 17 at a local care center.
She was born Dec. 20, 1924, in Bloomington to Hans Robert and Albina Viola Lesikar O’Berg. She graduated from Temple High School and Temple College. She married Charles H. Buckley on Sept. 24, 1943, in Fort Bragg, N.C. She worked at the Little River Post Office. She was a member of Little River United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church in Temple. She also was a member of the Little River-Academy Family and Community Education Club and the SPJST. She volunteered for Academy ISD and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Conrad F. Buckley; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Bob Buckley of Little River-Academy and Jack Buckley of Spring; a brother, Howard O’Berg of Marion; three sisters, Lottie Ann Potter of Marion, Janet Thomas of Linwood, Kan., and Judy O’Berg of Schertz; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Love of Christ Food Pantry in Temple; Little River United Methodist Church; or any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.