Robert Rutowski, age 91, of Temple, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. Robert was born July 19, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Arthur and Valeria Rutowski. Robert served 10 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and 10 years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked 23 years as the Maintenance Supervisor for the VA Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 41 years, KC Rutowski, and two stepsons, Robert Scott Bender and Jeffrey Mark Bender. To honor Robert’s wishes, he was cremated and
no services were planned.