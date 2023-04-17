CAMERON — Services for Michael J. Rubac, 61, of Cameron will be at a later date.
Mr. Rubac died Sunday, April 16.
He was born Feb. 7, 1962, in Cameron to Lynwood and Betty Sue Medlin Rubac. He graduated from Plainview High School. He was a master welder and owner/operator of Rubac and Son Heating, Cooling & Plumbing.
Survivors include two sons, Jodee Rubac and Chancey Rubac, both of Cameron; a daughter, Brandy Rubac of Cameron; his parents of Temple; a brother, Marvin Rubac of Fort Worth; a sister, Jana Rubac of Buda; and six grandchildren.
Visitation and viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.