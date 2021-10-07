Services for Kenlie Nicole Diaz, infant daughter of Manuel and Danielle Watson Diaz of The Grove, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church at The Grove with the Rev. John Heckman officiating.
She was born Wednesday, Sept. 29, and died Thursday, Sept. 30, at a Houston hospital.
Survivors include her parents; four grandparents, Terry and Theresa Watson of The Grove, Robin Sharp of Gatesville and Manuel Diaz of Allen; and four great-grandparents, Lydia Draeger of The Grove, Jan Ciemny of Briggs, Dixie Maxwell of Gatesville and Sonny Cardwell of Arizona.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.