Services for Mae West Johnson Lane, 81, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Douglas Binder officiating.
Mrs. Lane died Thursday, July 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 13, 1942, to Florence Johnson in Bartlett. She was a former member of St. Stephen AME Church in Bartlett. She graduated from high school in Bartlett. She later graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She married Herbert Lane on Dec. 19, 1960. She was a member of Adams Chapel AME Church in Killeen.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Neborah Norfleet; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Dyrall Lane of Long Beach, Calif., and Danhe Le of Salinas, Calif.; two daughters, Yvonne Kelly and Jonnie Mae Berry, both of Killeen; a brother, Clarence Wilson of Killeen; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.