ROCKDALE — Services for Natividad Reyes Zapata, 94, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Zapata died Tuesday, June 21, at a Rockdale rehabilitation center.
He was born Dec. 25, 1927, in Rockdale to Feliciano Lombreras and Manuela Reyes Zapata. He was a life-long resident of Rockdale. He married Mauricia Montelongo on June 11, 1948. He worked as a farmer for many years, and also worked at the Rockdale lumber yard.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ruben Zapata.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; five sons, Maurilio Zapata of Killeen, Marcus Zapata of Rockdale and Robert Zapata, Ricky Zapata and Felix Zapata, all of Austin; five daughters, Rosa Nunez of Hutto, Virginia Kelsey and Terry Grimaldo, both of Temple, Alice Zapata of Rockdale and Irene Lopez of Round Rock; three brothers, Butch Zapata of San Antonio, Nicasia “Nick” Zapata of Little Rock, Ark., and Steve Zapata of Rockdale; a sister, Dee Lerma of Rockdale; 25 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.