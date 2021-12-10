BELTON — No services are planned for Patricia Ann Weaver, 85, of Belton, at her request.
Mrs. Weaver died Thursday, Dec. 9.
She was born April 6, 1936, in Bedford, Iowa, to Glenn and Doris Snyder Croy. She graduated from high school in Buffalo, N.Y. She married Robert D. Weaver on Sept. 7, 1957, in Belfast, N.Y. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and by a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan Weaver Reedy of Georgetown and Barbara Weaver Jones of Morgan’s Point Resort; two sons, Robert D. Weaver Jr. of Temple and Jeff Weaver of Cullman, Ala.; six grandchildren; and six gread-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.