Services for Johnny Martinez Mungia, 68, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Mungia died Friday, Oct. 15, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 10, 1952, to Simon and Estella Martinez Mungia in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Rosita Salinas Mungia; a brother, Marcello Mungia Sr.; and a sister, Mary Bush.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.