Services for Gary Donell White “Geechee”, 58, of Cameron, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Full Gospel Tabernacle in Cameron, with the Rev. Timothy Titsworth officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Gary Donell White “Geechee”, 58, of Cameron, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Full Gospel Tabernacle in Cameron, with the Rev. Timothy Titsworth officiating.
Mr. White died Thursday, Sept. 29, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 8, 1963, to Henrietta White Jones in Cameron. He graduated from Cameron Yoe High School and later attended Truck Driving School and worked as a truck driver for Premier Dog Kennel, a neighborhood mechanic and an electrician. He was a member of New Beginnings Full Gospel Tabernacle in Cameron. He married Jacklin Evon Taylor on Jan. 3, 1999.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Deuntra Burleson of Austin, and Geran Taylor of Cameron; three daughters, De’Shae Danielle White of Austin, Tellegrea Salomon and Playtatious Young both of Cameron; two brothers, Martin White of Austin, and Karamano Mack Jones Jr. of Cameron; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.