No services are planned for Juan Bustos, 86, of Belton.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Bustos died Sunday, Sept. 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Quintanar de la Orden, Toledo, Spain, to Atilano and Piedad Bustos. He lived in Mallorca, Spain, and later moved the United States in 1972. He married Sylvia Flores on Feb. 22, 1974. He worked as an engineer for the Santa Fe Railroad before retiring on Oct. 1, 2006.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Marisol Coker and Rocio Bustos McDaniel; five sisters, Gloria Perea, Tomasi Castellano, Amparo Bustos, Pilar Garrido and Mari Carmen Sanchez; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.