GATESVILLE — Services for Ann Bragewitz Tippit, 90, of Gatesville will be 3 p.m. Monday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.
Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Gatesville.
Mrs. Tippit died Friday, Feb. 14, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 13, 1930, in Leon Junction to Charlie and Florence Key Bragewitz. She married Billy Gene Tippit in 1948.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1998.
Survivors include four children, Marsha Cowart, Dale Tippit, Deedra Moore and Angie Holley; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.