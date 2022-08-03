BELTON — Services for Luis Hernandez, 34, of Taylor will be 4 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Hernandez died Sunday, June 26.
He was born Oct. 12, 1978, in Austin to Lisa Dominguez.
Survivors include his mother; two daughters, Marisol Hernandez and Anahi Hernandez, both of Taylor; three brothers, Juan Hernandez, Francisco Acosta and John Wilson; and two sisters, Ashley Wilson and Angela Wilson.