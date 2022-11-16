Patsy Ann Dillon
Patsy Ann Dillon passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022 at the age of 93. She was born on January 7, 1929 to Dr. Charles Allen Dahnke and Essie McQuarters Dahnke in Waxahachie, Tx.
Patsy’s father passed away suddenly when she was just seven years old. After his death, her Mother thought it was best for her to live with her favorite Aunt Sadie in Kirkwood, Mo. where she was able to have horses and other pets while her Mom was preparing to enter the workforce and later would became Dean Of Women at Mary Hardin Baylor College.
When Patsy was a Freshman, she returned to Belton to live with her Mother and graduated from Belton High School, where she met some of her life-long friends.
She graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor College and was actively involved as President of Royal Academia Society, served as an officer in the Texas Home Economics Association, was elected to Who’s Who, was a member of the tennis club and enjoyed performing with her vocal trio. She graduated with a degree in Home Economics and Education. She began her teaching career in Sabinal, Tx., where she taught elementary school. She spent the majority of her career with Temple ISD starting as an elementary school teacher at Vandiver Elementary. She found her true passion in teaching Home Economics at Travis and Bonham Middle Schools, where she taught for 21 years.
Patsy met the love of her life, Jamie Dillon, on a double date. Patsy and Jamie were married on June 7, 1952 in Waxahachie, Tx. and spent 48 wonderful years together and were blessed with three children. She loved being a homemaker, traveling and enjoying her children’s many activities. She also enjoyed being a part of several social clubs in Temple including the Temple Garden Club, Bridge Club and Avolonte Study Club. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Temple and enjoyed her friends in Sunday School class.
Some of Patsy’s favorite times were spent with her best friends from High School and College in their group fondly known as T-N-T (This and That). They spent countless hours meeting weekly for lunch, doing crafts and sharing recipes, and mostly enjoying a whole lot of talk and laughter.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jamie in 2001. She also is preceded by her Father, Mother, her loving sister, Dorothy (Frank) Catka, and dear Aunt Sadie Mitchell.
Patsy is survived by her beloved children, David Dillon (Stacey) of Houston, TX, Janet Johnson (Curt) of Austin, TX and Diane Bynum (Mike) of Argyle, TX.
She also is survived by her dear Grandchildren whom she adored, Katy Wilhelm (Jonathan) of Ft. Worth, Tx, Corey Bynum (Makenzie) of Justin, Tx, Austin Johnson of College Station, Tx, Brandon (Shannon) Dillon of New York, and Elisabeth Dillon, and her Great Grandson, Stephen Wilhelm. She was anxiously waiting the arrival of her Great Granddaughter, baby Wilhelm.
She also is survived by her Niece, Karen (Dick) Gooch, Nephew, Jody (Debbie) Catka and Niece, Susan (Dan) Denniston.
A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Tuesday, November 15 at Keller’s Old Town Funeral Home, 220 Keller Pkwy in Keller, Tx., 76248. Graveside services will be held at 2pm Wednesday, November 16 at Hillcrest Burial Park, 2405 Business US-287 in Waxahachie, Tx.