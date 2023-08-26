BELTON — A funeral Mass for Ofelio Martinez Gamboa, 78, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Gamboa died Tuesday, Aug. 22.
He was born June 10, 1945, in Tapona Morena, Mexico, to Santos and Domitila Gamboa Martinez.
Survivors include his wife, Lorenza Villanueva; two sons, Fidencio Martinez and Noe Martinez; four daughters, Marisela Molina, Oralia Estrada, Elidia Echererria and Rene Martinez; three brothers, Norberto Martinez Gamboa, Juan Martinez Gamboa and Epifanio Martinez Gamboa; four sisters, Acension Martinez Gamboa, Severa Martinez Gamboa, Lidia Martinez Gamboa and Francisca Martinez Gamboa; and 18 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, followed by a rosary.