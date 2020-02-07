Mary Jo Fojtasek Jez Franklin died at her home on February 5, 2020. She was born in Temple to Joseph and Mary Hutka Fojtasek. She attended Temple schools and graduated from Temple High School. She married Joe D. Jez and they had two children, Michael and Katrina.
Mary Jo was a founding member of St. Luke Catholic Church and was actively involved in church activities. She also enjoyed being a leader for cub scouts and girl scouts. After the death of her husband she attended business school, working as a secretary and attended Temple College taking classes in Czech language and counseling. She enjoyed dancing and raising and riding quarter horses. She loved her home, gardening and cooking. After remaining a widow for 10 years she married Ed Franklin.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Franklin, her daughter, Katrina and husband, Steve Jackson, and granddaughter, Christina Jez. Also surviving are brothers, Travis Fojtasek and wife, Georgia and Bill Fojtasek and wife, Diane and sister, Barbara Fojtasek Dana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe D, her son, Michael Jez, grandson, Christopher Jez, brother, Joseph V. Fojtasek and sister, Vi Fojtasek Adamek.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 8th at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with Rev. John Guzaldo as celebrant. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bell County Museum or a charity of your choice.
