Richard William Dolgener, 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday January 9, 2020. Richard was born in Austin, Texas to Alton and Juanita Dolgener on March 25, 1944. He graduated from Austin McCallum High School in 1962.
Richard served in the US Navy as a Gunner’s Mate on the USS Fox from 1962-1966. During this time, he was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. After his service in the Navy, Richard attended South Western College before beginning his career with Texas Instruments in Austin when he completed Drafting School in 1968. In 1978, Richard transferred to Temple to help start a new TI facility. After 29 years of dedication and service, Richard retired in 1997. At this time, he and his longtime friend, Sonny Dodson, ventured into the small business world starting a commercial cleaning service. He continued this endeavor for many years when he truly retired for good in 2013.
Always looking to lend a hand and serve his community, Richard was a member of the Temple ISD School Board for many years, participated in the Temple Wildcat Quarterback Club and was an elder at Vista Community Church. During his career at TI, he was very active with the United Way.
Not only did Richard have a successful career, he enjoyed travelling with Sharon and their friends to destinations near and far. Trips to Belize, Mexico, Alaska and yearly vacations to South Padre Island were among his favorites. One of Richard’s greatest qualities was his devotion to his family showing his pride and love by being involved in his children and grandchildren’s lives following them in all their endeavors and supporting their many activities.
Richard is survived by Sharon his loving wife of 25 years, his son Robert, his wife, Missy and their two boys; Riley and Rowdy, his son Russell, his wife Becky and their sons; RJ and Jackson, A daughter Rolanda Turner, her husband, Daren and their three children; Kailee, Kyle, and Kaden and a daughter, Leslie Duncan, his brother, Forrest and his wife, Alice and their two daughters, Jennifer and Amy. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Barbara and his youngest son, Ryan.
A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Friday January 17, 2020 at Vista Community Church in Temple, TX. Visitation will be from 6-8 Thursday evening at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple, TX.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Compassion International, Salvation Army, Samaritans Purse, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, St. Joseph’s Indian School, K-love, or a charity of the donor’s choice.