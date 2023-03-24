WACO — Services for Mary Hromadka, 87, of Waco will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco with the Rev. Nehemiah Ferguson officiating.
Interment will be in Seaton Cemetery near Temple.
Mrs. Hromadka died Wednesday, March 22, at a local hospital.
She was born April 11, 1935, in Meeks to Robert and Mary Rusnak Haisler. She was a 1952 graduate of Temple High School. After high school, she moved to Houston and worked for Prudential Insurance. She married Frank Hromadka in December 1955 in Seaton. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Greater Waco Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Dorrie.
Survivors include two sons, Donnie of Austin and David of Waco; two brothers, Robert Lee Haisler of Belton and Jerry Wayne Haisler of Temple; a sister, Shirley Ann Kostohryz of McKinney; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Greater Waco Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.