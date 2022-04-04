Services for Jacqueline Marie Benjamin, 70, of Heidenheimer will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Holland Cemetery.
Mrs. Benjamin died Sunday, April 3, at a local care facility.
She was born April 27, 1951, in Temple to Jessie Doran and Bessie Mae Smith. She grew up and lived in the Bell County area her entire life. She graduated from Academy High School in 1969. She worked for Scott & White Memorial Hospital for more than 37 years until her retirement. She married Jesse Schrader in 1976; Larry Bratton in 1987; and Jerry Lee Benjamin in January of 2000. She co-owned and operated Benjamin’s Import Car Parts & Service in Temple for many years.
She was preceded in death by her third husband, Jerry, in 2017.
Survivors include three stepchildren, Jodi, Jerilyn and Jay; three sisters, Peggy of Temple, Linda of Royce City and Sharon of Pendleton; and a brother, David of Moffat.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.