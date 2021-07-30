Sharon Denise Cagle Petter
Sharon Denise Cagle Petter was born at Scott and White in Temple on March 13, 1959. She was the youngest daughter of Franky and JoAnn Cagle. Denise attended Scott Elementary in Temple, then transferred across the river to Belton at the beginning of junior high. During her years at Belton High School, Denise ran track, dominating the hurdles and relays. She attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, earning her Bacherlors in Education. Even in her early years, her parents raised her to hunt, fish, and care for livestock, such as goats and cattle. These acquired skills would develop into the foundation for raising two outstanding children.
In July 1980, Denise married Dale Petter of Temple. Their first child, Zachary Adam Petter was born on September 9, 1984, and their daughter, Tiffany Jordan Petter, arrived on November 19, 1986. Denise began introducing the farm, ranch, and coastal life to her children closely following their births. With constant exposure to sports and outdoors, these family events shaped the lives of her children and created an unbreakable bond within the family.
Denise began her lifelong career at Belton ISD in 1982. At Belton Junior High, Denise taught Health and coached multiple sports; she then transitioned to Belton High School, serving as a biology teacher and was the Head Cross Country and Track & Field Coach. The last ten years of her career, Denise held the position of Athletic Business Manager, while keeping her title as Head Track & Field Coach. After 35 years of service, she retired from Belton ISD in May 2017. Throughout her teaching and coaching career, Denise impacted thousands of lives, including athletes, colleagues, friends, and of course, family members.
In March 2020, Denise was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer. After her first surgery on March 5th, she started radiation and chemotherapy. Denise fought hard to reduce growth, even advocating for herself to get the State Representative to pass and approve special implants for her second surgery on November 19th. After a year and a half of battling invasive cancer, Denise found peace and spread her wings on July 27, 2021.
Denise is survived by her parents Franky and JoAnn Cagle, children Zach (wife Amanda) and Jordan Petter, grandchildren Zaden and Ashtyn Petter and future Baby White, sister LeeAnn (husband Reginald) Ross, and nieces Stacey Ross and Sarah Ross-Saulters. Requested by the family, in lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund is being created for Belton ISD athletes. Visitation will be held Friday, July 30th at Dossman Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral services are at First Baptist Church in Belton on Saturday, July 31st, starting at 2:00pm.
Paid Obituary