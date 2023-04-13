Services for Trevon Devonte Griffin, 32, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mr. Griffin died Saturday, April 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 24, 1990, in Temple to Torrianno Griffin and Angelia Marie Barrow. He attended Temple High School.
Survivors include three daughters, Taniya Griffin, Ta’Aliyah Griffin, and Thyri Griffin, all of Temple; his mother of Temple; his father of Temple; a brother, Dedrick Bradfield Jr. of Austin; a sister, Riana Walker of Marble Falls; four grandparents, Louise Barrow and Mr. and Mrs. Ira Chestnut, all of Temple, and Cecil Reed Jr. of Nashville, Ark.; and three stepsons, Erian Johnson, Ethan Johnson and Tayshawn McNeil, all of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.