BELTON — Services for Zynda Rachelle Stagg, 68, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Ms. Stagg died Saturday, March 4, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 27, 1954, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Larry and Patricia Hunter Stagg. She grew up in Fort Myrtle Beach, Fla., and Aransas Pass. She graduated from Aransas Pass High School in 1973. She attended Del Mar College and received her LVN degree in 1975. She worked at the VA hospital in Temple for 38 years.
Survivors include a son, James Klinko of Harker Heights; two daughters, Carrie Henry of Belton and Scota Gaston of Temple; a sister, Bambii Morain; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.