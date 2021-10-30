WACO — No services are planned for Billy Keith Crawford, 66, of Waco.
Mr. Crawford died Friday, Oct. 29.
The body will be cremated.
He was born in Waco in 1955 to Billy Mac and Margaret Crawford. He attended University High School in Waco. He worked for numerous construction businesses, and competed in various rodeos as a bull rider. He was a member of the Old Timers Rodeo Association.
Survivors include a son, Joshua Keith Crawford of New York; and a sister, Cecilia Lillard.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Waco is in charge of arrangements.