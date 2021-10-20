Jose Flores, Jr.
Jose Flores, Jr., proudly known as “Papa Joe”, 102, of Temple, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Services for Jose Flores, Jr., will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple, Texas, with Pastor Rumaldo Jimenez officiating. Burial will follow in procession to Hillcrest City Cemetery. Reception will be held at VFW Post #1820 located at 3302 Airport Rd Temple, TX, 76504.
Jose Flores, Jr., was born on September 9, 1919, to Jose Flores, Sr., and Magdalena Luna in Temple, Texas. At a young age, he enlisted into the U.S. Army as a Technician and served in the Fourth Grade Battery B 102 Anti Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion during World War II. T-4 Flores, Jr., was awarded medals in New Guinea Sou Philippines (Liberation), Asiatic Pacific Theater, Philippine Liberation, Good Conduct and the Victory Medal. “Papa Joe” was a member of VFW Post #1820 in Temple, Texas. Upon exiting the service, he married Margaret Perez in October 1946. After working various jobs, he would then go on to work in the dry cleaning business for the next 20 years, eventually owning and operating his own business, J&J Cleaners in Temple. Meanwhile, he acquired his own bar, known as Pop-A-Top, and over the years he grew the business to become a place of laughter, love, and a family friendly atmosphere. He could always be seen behind the bar, making sure that no one was ever empty handed; however, he never missed out on drinking a cold one with his guests. He loved spending time with his family, playing bingo, going to the casino, and enjoying a rum and coke. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was also an honored member of his community and well known for making his rounds to other local bars of Temple. His legacy will continue through the memories of those who were fortunate to know “Papa Joe.”
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Magdalena Luna Flores; his loving wife, Margaret Perez Flores; two sons, Jose Luis Flores, Samuel Flores; two daughters, Mary Helen Gonzalez, Martha Garcia; five brothers, Marcello Flores, Moses Flores, Jesus Flores, Lee Flores, Joel Flores; two sisters, Refugia Lara and Rebecca Lopez.
He is survived by his daughter, Josephine Castillo and husband Estevan of Temple; two sons, Jimmy Flores of Bakersfield, CA, Jerry Flores and wife Deena of Temple; brother, Daniel Flores of Waterbury, CT; three sisters, Rubina Henao of Waterbury, CT, Rosa Padilla and Norma Tinnen of Temple; twelve grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. with testimony hour at 6:00 p.m. at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home 4235 E. US Hwy 190 Temple, TX 76501.
A special Thank You to VA Hospital, Kindred Hospice, and Visiting Angels of Temple for their compassionate care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home.
Paid Obituary