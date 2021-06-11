Robert Franklin Tomlinson
Robert Franklin Tomlinson, 71 lived in Hamilton, Texas, and passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, in his home after a battle with cancer.
Frank was born February 11, 1950 in Houston, Texas to Douglas and Ella Mae Tomlinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Eddie Tomlinson, sister Carol Graves and sister Eva Shuler. Frank was a member of the Coast Guard and made a lifelong career with AT&T in the Temple area. He lived in Pasadena, Troy, and Temple before marrying his wife Linda and moving to Hamilton. Frank enjoyed visiting with friends on the patio, camping at Lake Belton and around the Texas Hill Country, and spending time with his friends in Temple. He also enjoyed tinkering with vintage vehicles, gardening, and driving the beaches of Port Aransas in his jeep.
Frank is survived by his wife Linda McMillan Tomlinson, children John Tomlinson and wife Misty, Alicia Ray and husband Mark, stepchildren Lee Ann Lee and Marc Jermstad, grandchildren Connor and Christian Tomlinson, Ella Tomlinson, Marlee, Lainey, and Harper Ray, step-grandchildren Hesston and Hannah Jermstad and Lauren Lee, nephew Clint Tyler, and several cousins.
Celebration of life will take place at their home at 121 N. Bouldin in Hamilton, Texas on Saturday, June 12 from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Paid Obituary