Larry Meacham, 75 years old, passed away February 3, 2022 in Rosebud, Texas. He was born in Oenaville, Texas to R.D. and Dorothy Meacham on March 20, 1946. Larry married Becky Harris in Rosebud, Texas on August 31, 1968.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Rev. Don Fulton will officiate. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
He graduated from Troy High School in 1964 and from North Texas State University in 1970. He obtained his Masters Degree in Education from North Texas in 1972. He taught and coached at Rosebud-Lott High School from 1970 to 2005. He could not go anywhere and not run into a former student who would make a point to stop him and share a story or two. The stories he would tell about his former students and experiences teaching Drivers Ed entertained friends and family for years.
His interests included all sports, but he loved baseball, cars and car races in Little River Academy. He was a collector of many things and in retirement he became an avid brick collector and was involved in the International Brick Collectors Association (IBCA) traveling to brick swaps, collecting bricks from Texas and the U.S.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dan Meacham. He is survived by his wife, Becky Meacham; his sons, Mickey Meacham and wife, Melinda and Matthew Meacham and wife, Susanna; grandchildren, Luke, Katy, Jane and Reeves Meacham. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Meacham and wife, Linda of Huntsville, Texas, and his sister-in-law, Anne Meacham of Temple, Texas.
In lieu of flowers his family asks for donations to be made in his memory to the IBCA C/O Dan Strange 1450 Blue Run Road, Minden, LA 70155 or The First Baptist Church of Rosebud PO Box 631, Rosebud, TX 76570.